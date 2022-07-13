The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on everyone. But coming out of the pandemic, things are looking UP in Tehachapi with a number of projects completed recently, under construction or on the drawing board of interest to visitors (and area residents).
Up, of course, is part of the city of Tehachapi’s branding for the area, referring to the direction most people must go to reach Tehachapi and also the city’s intention to “live up.”
Tourism continues to rebound, with attractions in downtown Tehachapi (museums, breweries, restaurants and shopping) and wine tasting rooms in the outlying area being important draws — along with special events.
Downtown Tehachapi
A major project completed in 2021 in Downtown Tehachapi is The Village Collective at 122 S. Green St. Formerly a grocery store, then a thrift shop, stood at the corner of Green and F streets in the middle of downtown. A down-to-the-studs renovation has created a stunning makeover that lifts the entire area.
Adjacent to Centennial Plaza and the historic BeeKay Theatre, the commercial project offers spaces fronting Green Street awaiting entrepreneurs to open restaurants or shops. And from an entry on F Street is a venue called The Studio, as well as conference rooms and other spaces that provide professional shared space options available for rent.
Across Green Street is a former bank building remodeled as a tasting room for Stray Leaves Vineyard. At the time of publication there was no word on when the attractive venue will open.
Around town
About ready to open when this edition was completed is Tehachapi’s newest hotel — a TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 1052 Magellan Drive near Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hHospital.
And a few blocks away, just north of Highway 58 at the Mill Street exit, Tehachapi’s third Starbucks was under construction, along with adjacent commercial rental space. Another nearby commercial project with a gas station, mini-mart, drive-through restaurant and commercial rental space was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission in March 2022.
Tehachapi’s Taco Bell got a facelift with remodeling completed in spring 2022 and a long-awaited Chipotle Mexican Grill is under construction near the corner of Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard. It will be the final building in the Tehachapi Junction Retail Center that was originally approved by the city in 2003.
No construction timeline has been made public, but the city also approved a modern RV resort and storage project proposed for 30 acres along Tehachapi Boulevard east of Dennison Road. The RV park would have space for 91 units.
On the banking front, Valley Strong Credit Union moved to a beautiful new building on Tehachapi Boulevard last year and in July Alta One Credit Union (currently inside Albertsons) will expand by moving into the former Union Bank building on Tucker Road.
Old Town
Perhaps the biggest news on the commercial development front recently was a plan for a bowling alley and family entertainment center now under construction on Santa Lucia Street in the Old Town area.
Mountain Bowling, a 31,500-square-foot facility, is being developed by businessman Kenny Harrison.
In addition to 16 lanes of bowling, the facility is expected to have a game room, pool tables, shuffle board and pickleball court and will house P-Dubs Brew Pub and Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company.
Economic development
The city of Tehachapi continues its economic development efforts and noted recently that the Tucker and Tehachapi Boulevard intersection saw an average of 27,000 vehicles per day over the past 12 months and the Tehachapi Junction retail center (home ofTehachapi’s first Starbucks, a Kaiser Permanente clinic and the new Chipotle restaurant) received an average of 34,000 visitors a month in the past year. That Starbucks ranks in the top 10 percent of other Starbucks locations in California for customer visits, the city said.
For more information about economic development in Tehachapi visit liveuptehachapi.com/277/Economic-Development
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.