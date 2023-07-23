Mountain Athletics took another big step in reforming their identity as one of the top high school programs in Kern County, establishing new school records in multiple team sports last school year.
Highlighting 2022-2023 was a new record in total league championships combined from the fall, winter and spring seasons in the South Yosemite Mountain League, earning 21 overall.
In the fall, the Tehachapi High School Warriors won eight league championships in Varsity Boys Football, Varsity Girls Volleyball, Varsity Girls Tennis, Varsity Girls Golf, JV Boys Football, JV Girls Volleyball, JV Girls Cross Country and Frosh-Soph Boys Football.
In the winter, Tehachapi collected four more team titles in Varsity Girls Basketball, Varsity Girls Soccer, JV Girls Basketball and JV Girls Soccer.
Finally, in the spring, Tehachapi High added nine more team titles with championships in Varsity Baseball, Varsity Softball, Varsity Boys Golf, Varsity Boys Swimming, Varsity Girls Swimming, JV Baseball, JV Softball, JV Girls Track and Field and Frosh-Soph Baseball.
“It really is a testament to our dedicated coaches and student-athletes to have the kind of success that we had,” said athletic director Ryan Grimes. “We are certainly proud of our students for their remarkable achievement and excited to continue to build on this success.”
The upcoming school year already has a buzz of excitement surrounding fall sports, where the football, volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf and cross country teams will be eyeing championships.
The 2022 SYML champion football team will be returning many of their skilled-position players from last season and with a team theme of "burn this ships," the talented Warriors are a strong contender for a CIF Central Section championship, which if earned would be their first since the 2010 season.
“We are excited with the core group of guys we have this season,” said head football coach Kris Krempien. “We have strong leadership and we want to continue to build on our experience. We have a host of players that have multiple years of varsity level experience and talented underclassmen. They are ready to get after it.”
Also reigning league champions from last year are varsity volleyball and tennis, which are also looking to continue their success in 2023 with possible back-to-back league titles.
“We have 32 girls interested in coming out for the team this year and we are very excited about that,” said varsity tennis coach Jennie Young. “We continue to build the program and promote play in the off-season. It is really encouraging to see tennis starting to grow in Tehachapi.”
All-in-all, the next school year should be exciting for our Warriors and fans.
“We continue to build up our program and we are heading in the right direction,” added Grimes. “We are very optimistic to see what the new year brings for all of our students and we hope that everyone in the community can come out and support their accomplishments.”
