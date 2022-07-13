For the first time since the pandemic in 2020, Tehachapi High athletics this past school year had a full slate of sports in the fall, winter and spring seasons. The busy year of sports activity marked the beginning of a return to normalcy.
Granted, there were ups and downs with health and safety protocols in place due to COVID-19, particularly for indoor sports.
But by year’s end, state-mandated safety measures were relaxed and student athletes were allowed to engage in full athletic activity. Despite the challenges, THS athletes persevered to find success, playing in a tough conference that featured some schools that had double the enrollment of THS.
At the varsity level for the girls’ teams, volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball combined for 42 team victories (21 in league play), while the swimming team and golf team won a league championship. Track and Field also had a CIF Division V champion in the 3,200 meter race in Kailey Kolesar.
In the boys varsity level of sports, football, soccer, basketball and baseball combined for 20 team victories (eight in league play). Wrestling also had a pair of CIF Division V champions in Elijah Graves (162 pounds) and Levi Hart (147 pounds).
“We had a lot of strong performances with our athletes last season. We are very proud of our kids, the coaching staff and all support staff in what was, by-in-large, a start over period,” said Tehachapi High Athletic Director Ryan Grimes. “Everyone worked hard to set a good foundation for what we hope will be continued success in the new school year.”
Tehachapi will have new league opponents to start their new fall, winter and spring seasons in 2022-2023. While Tehachapi High is still a member of the South Yosemite League, the conference format has been restructured into four leagues.
The Warriors have joined the South Yosemite Mountain League, along with Bakersfield schools North, South, East and West. With only five teams in their league, all sports will have a ‘floating’ opponent to play in their league schedule in Arvin.
While games against Arvin will not count in the league standings, playing Arvin will ensure that Tehachapi will be fully active in sports competition throughout the league portion of their schedule.
The other new local leagues established include the South Yosemite River League (Centennial, Frontier, Garces, Liberty and Stockdale), South Yosemite Valley League (Bakersfield, Bakersfield Christian, Highland, Independence, Ridgeview) and the South Yosemite Horizon League (Arvin, Del Oro, Foothill, Golden Valley, Mira Monte).
“We like the new league that we are in. Our goal was trying to put our program in a position to be competitive,” added Grimes. “We feel that with this new structure we have accomplished that.”
There is already excitement in the air in preparation for the upcoming fall sports, with the football team already in the midst of off-season conditioning in preparation for their first games in mid-August.
“Our kids are hungry to get back after it and play some football,” said Tehachapi High Head Football Coach Kris Krempien, “We like our schedule. We have a couple of opponents that we beat last year and a couple of opponents that beat us. (In league) the longevity of it is definitely good for us and it levels the playing field.”
In all sports, the Warriors will also enjoy consistency and continuity among their staff, with many of the same coaches set to return to build upon the foundation that was set this past school year.
“We had a meeting in early June with our coaches to prepare for the new year. While there is still a lot of work to do to get back to where we would like to be as a program, we are heading in a positive direction,” Grimes said. “We have a group of very dedicated staff and volunteers. I am very appreciative to have great coaches guide and support all of our student-athletes in their respective sports. We want to be ready, continue to build and get better.”
