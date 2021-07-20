The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the beautiful community of Tehachapi.
Tehachapi is a gem located in the mountains between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert, offering a cool haven from the arid desert heat and the sprawling lowlands of the valley. The beauty of Tehachapi is seen in every setting.
Tehachapi has much to offer visitors, from exploring the history of Tehachapi with a visit to one of our museums, apple picking in the fall, wine tasting at one of our many award-winning wineries, viewing the trains as they pass through town at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, attending one of our fun-filled festivals or shopping in our beautiful historic downtown, a visit to Tehachapi will not disappoint.
If you are thinking of making Tehachapi your home, the area offers diverse charming neighborhoods, mountain ranches, and rustic to luxurious homes.
This visitor guide will provide you with many options of things to see and do in Tehachapi to make your visit to our wonderful community a memorable one.
Please stop by the Chamber office during your visit to pick up one of our numerous brochures or relocation information. We are located at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Welcome to Tehachapi!
