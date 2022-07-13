So much fun, culture and history await during your visit to Greater Tehachapi!
The area is made up of lots of communities — the city of Tehachapi itself, plus Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Alpine Forest, Sand Canyon, Cummings Valley and Mountain Meadows.
Here in The Land of Four Seasons you'll find friendly people, a small-town atmosphere and a high standard of living. There are plenty of activities and events throughout the year to make your visit worthwhile.
We hope this Visitor Guide will help you plan your visit, or find a new place to explore if you've lived here for many years! Need more help? Stop at the Tehachapi Visitor Center. And check out Tehachapi News and TehachapiNews.com for the latest news and information on activities and places to see.
We hope this guide will facilitate your journey through Tehachapi — or maybe even get you started on your move here. Have a question? Remember, lots of residents will be happy to help.
