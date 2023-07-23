Tehachapi News, 411 N. Mill St.; 661-822-6828 or 800-600-2909; TehachapiNews.com; Tehachapi News Facebook page.
Tehachapi Visitor Center, 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. (at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry Street); 661-825-3005; typically open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4180; Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.; 661-822-2200; liveuptehachapi.com; open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Office of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner (2nd District, includes Tehachapi), 1115 Truxtun Ave., 5th Floor, Bakersfield; 661-868-3660; kerncounty.com/government/board-of-supervisors/district-2
Bear Valley Springs Community Services District, 28999 Lower Valley Road; 661-821-4428; bvcsd.com; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Golden Hills Community Service District, 21415 Reeves St.; 661-822-3064; ghcsd.com; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Stallion Springs Community Services District, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-3268; stallionspringscsd.com; 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed noon to 1 p.m.)
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, 490 W. D St.; 661-822-3228; tvrpd.com
Kern County Library, Tehachapi Branch, 212 S. Green St.; 661-822-4938; open Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 11a.m. to 6p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; kerncountylibrary.org
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, tehachapiedc.com (check website for meeting schedule); email: info@tehachapiedc.com
Tehachapi Arts Commission, artstehachapi.org
Tehachapi Depot Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1100; tehachapidepot.com; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday
Tehachapi Heritage League Museum, 310 S. Green St.; 661-822-8152; tehachapimuseum.org
Tehachapi Tourism Commission, operates under the umbrella of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council. Information at Tehachapi Visitor Center.
Tehachapi Mountains Wine Growers, tehachapimountainwinegrowers.com
