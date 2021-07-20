Tehachapi News, 411 N. Mill St.; 661-822-6828 or 800-600-2909; fax: 661-822-4053; TehachapiNews.com; Tehachapi News Facebook page; @tehachapinews on Twitter
Tehachapi Visitor Center, 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. (at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry Street); 661-825-3005; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4180; tehachapi.com; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday (closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch)
Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.; 661-822-2200; liveuptehachapi.com; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Office of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner (2nd District, includes Tehachapi), 1115 Truxtun Ave., 5th Floor, Bakersfield; 661-868-3660; www.kerncounty.com/government/board-of-supervisors/district-2
Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, 490 W. D St.; 661-822-3228; tvrpd.com; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Bear Valley Springs Community Services District, 28999 Lower Valley Road; 661-821-4428; bvcsd.com; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Golden Hills Community Service District, 21415 Reeves St.; 661-822-3064; ghcsd.com; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Stallion Springs Community Services District, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-3268; stallionspringscsd.com; 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed noon to 1 p.m.)
Tehachapi Heritage League Museum, 310 S. Green St.; 661-822-8152; tehachapimuseum.org; noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Tehachapi Depot Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1100; tehachapidepot.com; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday
Main Street Tehachapi, 105 E. E St.; 661-822-6519; mainstreettehachapi.com
Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, monthly meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.; monthly Tourism Commission meetings at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of every other month at the Tehachapi Police Department's Community Room, 220 W. C St.; for more information: P.O. Box 2386, Tehachapi, CA 93581; email: info@tehachapiedc.com; tehachapiedc.com
Kern County Library, Tehachapi Branch, 212 S. Green St.; 661-822-4938; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; kerncountylibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.