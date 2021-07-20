Snow SMIRNOFF (18).JPG (copy) (copy)

While city crews were busy keeping intersections and roads passable as well as responding to downed trees in yards and city streets, Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett picked up a snow shovel to help keep City Hall accessible to residents in this December 2019 photo.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi Visitor Center, 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd. (at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Curry Street); 661-825-3005; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-822-4180; tehachapi.com; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday (closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch)

Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.; 661-822-2200; liveuptehachapi.com; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Office of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner (2nd District, includes Tehachapi), 1115 Truxtun Ave., 5th Floor, Bakersfield; 661-868-3660; www.kerncounty.com/government/board-of-supervisors/district-2

Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, 490 W. D St.; 661-822-3228; tvrpd.com; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Bear Valley Springs Community Services District, 28999 Lower Valley Road; 661-821-4428; bvcsd.com; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Golden Hills Community Service District, 21415 Reeves St.; 661-822-3064; ghcsd.com; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Stallion Springs Community Services District, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive; 661-822-3268; stallionspringscsd.com; 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Tehachapi Heritage League Museum, 310 S. Green St.; 661-822-8152; tehachapimuseum.org; noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Tehachapi Depot Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.; 661-823-1100; tehachapidepot.com; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday

Main Street Tehachapi, 105 E. E St.; 661-822-6519; mainstreettehachapi.com

Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, monthly meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.; monthly Tourism Commission meetings at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of every other month at the Tehachapi Police Department's Community Room, 220 W. C St.; for more information: P.O. Box 2386, Tehachapi, CA 93581; email: info@tehachapiedc.com; tehachapiedc.com

Kern County Library, Tehachapi Branch, 212 S. Green St.; 661-822-4938; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; kerncountylibrary.org