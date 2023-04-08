The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District was expected to discuss a request for a multi-school agreement with the California Interscholastic Federation that would allow Valley Oaks Charter School students to compete in Tehachapi High School athletics at its meeting Tuesday night.
No other information was provided on the agenda for the April 11 board meeting that was set after the deadline for this edition.
The Tehachapi campus of Valley Oaks Charter School is located at 20419 Brian Way in Old Town. It is a public school operated by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office and is one of several charter schools serving local students.
No action was anticipated at the April 11 meeting because the item was set for discussion only.
In May and June 2014, students and parents from Abernathy Charter School — which operated on space at Jacobsen Middle School — pleaded with the TUSD to allow the charter school students to participate in THS sports. The board did not approve the request and the school closed months later, after being unable to address funding gaps.
Whether Valley Oaks Charter School has asked to participate in THS sports could not immediately be determined due to spring break.
Watch for an update on this story at TehachapiNews.com and in next week’s edition.
— Claudia Elliott
