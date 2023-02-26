IMG_3356.jpg

A deserted main street in Tehachapi looked as if it graced a postcard as businesses closed early Feb. 22 and residents stayed home. Intermittent snow fell and temperatures hovered in the mid-20s Wednesday night.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The scenes around greater Tehachapi during the past week have at times been picture perfect. But the snow and frigid temperatures have also shuttered Highway 58 and many other roads and closed schools and businesses. See more photos on pages 15 to 16.

