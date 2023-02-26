The scenes around greater Tehachapi during the past week have at times been picture perfect. But the snow and frigid temperatures have also shuttered Highway 58 and many other roads and closed schools and businesses. See more photos on pages 15 to 16.
Businesses 2 Follow
Most Popular
Articles
- Unprecedented blizzard conditions expected in local mountains
- PHOTO GALLERY: The storm is here
- Winter storm hits Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs; TUSD schools close
- 1 dies, 1 hurt in Tehachapi Willow Springs Road collision
- Roger Van Ommeren, 1939-2023
- Bear Valley CSD Administration Committee takes no action on mountain lion study
- Alice Raechel Nathan, 1938-2023
- Bret T. Moniz, 1986-2023
- Basketball advances in CIF playoffs, sets new school record
- Sports Roundup: Wrestlers qualify for Masters; Hart wins CIF title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.